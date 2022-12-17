Emerald Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 260,466 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 239,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,450,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,473,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.81 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58.

