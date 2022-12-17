Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock stock opened at $700.22 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

