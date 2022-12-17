EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) PT Raised to CHF 600

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from CHF 590 to CHF 600 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank lowered EMS-CHEMIE to a reduce rating and set a CHF 575 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EMS-CHEMIE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $713.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $673.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.34. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $636.55 and a one year high of $1,058.00.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

