Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 87,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 62,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

