Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in November

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

