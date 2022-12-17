ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.95) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.42) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.53) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

ENI stock opened at €13.20 ($13.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.45 ($11.00) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.58).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

