EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 6,484,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.64. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. CWM LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

