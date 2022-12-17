Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $36.40. 76,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,876. The stock has a market cap of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Bancorp

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,293.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 72.0% in the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

