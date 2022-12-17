Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE ENZ opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enzo Biochem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

