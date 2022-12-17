Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equifax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax Trading Down 3.0 %

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $295.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

