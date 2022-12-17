Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

