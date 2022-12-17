Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $236.58

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.58 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.78). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 231.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 637,918 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 295 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £686.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7,583.33.

In other news, insider Paul Forman sold 32,775 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £73,743.75 ($90,472.03).

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

