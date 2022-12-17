Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $153.81 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $16.09 or 0.00096354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $153.81 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,696.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00383684 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023783 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00848397 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00614363 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00273539 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00252163 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,402,306 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.