Ethereum Classic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $164.96 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $16.15 or 0.00096517 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and $164.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,733.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00379983 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023258 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00857336 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00608634 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00275512 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00248911 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,393,314 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.