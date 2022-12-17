Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $232.98.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,398 shares of company stock worth $26,569,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

