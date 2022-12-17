Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in November

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($109.16) to €91.50 ($96.32) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Euronext from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Euronext from €94.00 ($98.95) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Price Performance

Shares of EUXTF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. Euronext has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.