Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

