Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

