Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $55.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

