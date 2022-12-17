Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,287 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

