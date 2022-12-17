Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $198,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

