Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $353.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

