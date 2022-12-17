Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 5,611 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 108,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 329,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

