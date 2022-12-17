Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

