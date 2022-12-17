Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Down 16.4% in November

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVK opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.21.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
