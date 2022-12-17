Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $99.60 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

