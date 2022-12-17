Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.11) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.95) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €17.73 ($18.66) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($34.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.79.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

