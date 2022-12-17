Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 5.22 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -12.66 Akumin $421.08 million 0.18 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.51

Akumin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 4 8 0 2.67 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $64.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.92%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 25.60%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Akumin.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Akumin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

