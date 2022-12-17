Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $181,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

