Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

