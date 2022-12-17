Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth $59,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Express Trading Down 1.8 %

Express Company Profile

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.07 on Friday. Express has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

