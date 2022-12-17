Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 4.1 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.