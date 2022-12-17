Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $145.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.48.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

