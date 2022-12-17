Farfetch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 54,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 258% compared to the average daily volume of 15,265 call options.

Farfetch Stock Down 1.9 %

FTCH stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.76. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $73,646,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after buying an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

