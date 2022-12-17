Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Down 0.8%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Farmers Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

