FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $811.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $810.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.