FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.
Shares of MCK opened at $372.64 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $229.04 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day moving average is $351.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
