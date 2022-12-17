FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

PAYX stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

