FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $759,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

GPI stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $201.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

