FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $213.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.