FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $206.94 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.