FCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

