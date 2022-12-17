FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

