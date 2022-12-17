FCF Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

