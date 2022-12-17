FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 3,652,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,128.1 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.
About FIBRA Prologis
