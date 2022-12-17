FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,286,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 3,652,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,128.1 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

