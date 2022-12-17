FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells $20,401.50 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Juan Graham sold 781 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $11,636.90.

Shares of FGEN opened at $14.66 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FibroGen by 6.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $272,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,317,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,081,000 after buying an additional 328,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

