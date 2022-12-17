Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 5,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.