Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITBI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $28.28.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
