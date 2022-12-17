Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITBI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $28.28.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

