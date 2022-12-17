Financial Analysis: Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 3.45 -$43.63 million N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $637.36 million 0.19 -$156.48 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85% P3 Health Partners -25.23% -604.64% -57.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reunion Neuroscience and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reunion Neuroscience presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 378.26%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

Reunion Neuroscience beats P3 Health Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

