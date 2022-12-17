Financial Comparison: Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) versus Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Get Rating) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viscount Systems and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Viscount Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vislink Technologies has a consensus target price of $0.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $33.88 million 0.59 -$16.39 million ($0.45) -0.93

This table compares Viscount Systems and Vislink Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viscount Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Viscount Systems and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -64.31% -23.62% -19.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Viscount Systems

(Get Rating)

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D. solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions. The company also offers miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; and MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Viscount Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viscount Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.